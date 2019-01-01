NEWS Naturi Naughton splits from baby daddy Newsdesk Share with :







Singer/actress Naturi Naughton has parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, almost two years after welcoming their first child.



The Power star had been dating her partner, only identified as Ben, for a few years, but she is now single again, admitting they called it quits because she didn't think they would be a good fit for marriage.



"I don't want to be married if it's not the right marriage and the right person," she told Essence magazine. "A lot of people think that marriage is the quintessential success, but it's not if the marriage is not grounded in the right foundation.



"I went through a lot of feelings of inadequacy about why did my life not turn out to be the perfect picture story, but that's just not what was written for me."



Naughton reveals fans will get to hear her side of the story in a new song, titled Stay Too Long, which was inspired by their break-up.



"The song is literally about my story," she explained. "One of the lyrics is, 'Three months after the baby was born, your love for me was gone/How could you flip the script on me?... Love makes you foolish and stay way too long.'"



It's not known when the couple called it quits, but the exes have managed to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their daughter, Zuri.



"God gave me a beautiful child, and her father is great and still in her life, and we're co-parenting," Naughton shared. "That's a blessing in itself."



The interview emerges amid unconfirmed rumours linking the former 3LW singer to her Power co-star Sinqua Walls, who previously portrayed her onscreen love interest.