Sophie Turner 'game' to play Boy George in biopic

Sophie Turner is open to playing Boy George in an upcoming biopic of the musician's life.

On Monday, George spoke about the project during a sit down for Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, and commented that the Game of Thrones star was a possible contender for the lead role.

"There's been some really interesting suggestions," he said. "One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner."

George also revealed he had no qualms about a woman playing him on screen.

"(People will say), 'She can't play you, she's a woman,' you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her," the 58-year-old added.

And later on, Sophie expressed her delight in being considered for the forthcoming production.

"I'm SO down @BoyGeorge," the 23-year-old, who is currently headlining the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, wrote on Twitter.

Announced last month, a cast for the film, written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, has yet to be revealed.

Born George O'Dowd, the popstar initially shared his excitement over the film in an Instagram post, writing, "A MOVIE! @mgm_studios Thrilling!"

The feature is being made on the back of recent musical biopics Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, about Elton John and the late Freddie Mercury, respectively, both of which were box office smashes.

And when asked during the radio chat if the idea of seeing his life played out on screen made him nervous, George insisted he's just pleased there's a demand for the story.

"In our game, there is always stuff that is written about you that is so ridiculous. That you say, I don't mind it though, it makes me sound more interesting. 'He sleeps upside down on the roof. He only lives on lentils,' that kind of stuff," he shared. "I think it just makes a great picture."