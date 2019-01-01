NEWS Adam Lambert keen to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Adam Lambert is desperate to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film.



The Moulin Rouge! director has been attached to make a biopic about the King of Rock and Roll for some time, with Hollywood icon Tom Hanks set to play his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.



Further details regarding the movie have yet to be announced, however, Lambert has now shared that he is excited by the idea of potentially portraying Presley, following the success of recent music biopics Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the lives of Elton John and late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, respectively.



"I hear that there's an Elvis (movie) in the works. I have been compared to him quite a bit. Last year, I got to do this tribute thing that has a recreation of his comeback special," he said during an interview on Australia's Studio 10 talk show on Tuesday.



"I got the lip, the lip goes up," the 37-year-old continued, going on to imitate Presley's accent. "Audition me, come on."



Lambert is currently gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album Velvet and will also soon hit the road as part of Queen + Adam Lambert for a tour of North America, which begins on 10 July.



He previously demonstrated his acting chops for a cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody and appeared as Elliott 'Starchild' Gilbert in TV show Glee.



Few details about Luhrmann's next film have been unveiled, though Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce are writing the script. The filmmaker most recently made short films for brands like Chanel and H&M, with his last major feature being 2013's The Great Gatsby.