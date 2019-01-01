Cole and Dylan Sprouse's Twitter accounts hacked

Actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse have become the latest celebrities to fall victim to Twitter hackers.

Former child star Dylan raised concern among fans on Monday (17Jun19) as a racial slur popped up on his timeline, while the unauthorised user went on to encourage devotees to follow a series of other microblogging accounts, which have since been suspended.

Sprouse, who is in Japan with his girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, managed to regain control of his profile an hour after the now-deleted suspicious tweets were posted, and he wasted no time in issuing an apology to fans.

"Gained my account back, got hacked obviously... as if these idiots didn't make it easy enough to tell," he wrote.

"Think it's and (sic) cell service provider thing. Fixing it ASAP but I'm in Tokyo with Barbara for our anniversary so thanks for the patience everyone and sorry for the trouble."

His twin brother, Riverdale star Cole, also appeared to have been targetted by cyber criminals as similar posts promoting the now-suspended accounts were also advertised on his page, while the hackers sent out a sexual comment about his girlfriend Lili Reinhart, too. All unauthorised tweets have since been removed.

Cole Sprouse has yet to comment on his social media security breach, which took place a day after actress Bella Thorne posted a series of topless shots of herself in response to an attempt to blackmail her over the images, which had reportedly been stolen from her account by a hacker days earlier.