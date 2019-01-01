Dennis Quaid calls for Lindsay Lohan to make acting comeback

Dennis Quaid wants his The Parent Trap co-star Lindsay Lohan to take a stab at staging an acting comeback.

The actor, who starred as Lohan's dad in the 1998 comedy, believes it's 'really time' for the 32-year-old to return to the screen, revealing he is still in awe of her talent.

Quaid revisited working with Lohan during a recent interview for Extra and called the actress "one of the most talented people I've ever met at 11 years of age".

Lohan stepped out of the spotlight following a series of legal woes and hasn't appeared on the big screen since her role in 2013 drama The Canyons, and now Quaid thinks she needs to get back to performing after dabbling with charity work, business and reality TV in Europe.

"I think it's really time," he added.

The A Dog's Journey star previously gushed about Lohan on The IMDB Show last month, noting her performance as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James left a lasting impression on him.

"She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant," Quaid continued. "She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it."

It appears Lohan may soon have more time on her hands to return to her roots. She recently headlined the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which documented the launch of her Mykonos venture in Greece. But sources have revealed to editors at Page Six that the series will not return for a second season. According to the outlet, the nightclub has also shut its doors. The venue opened in May 2018.