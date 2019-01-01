Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery breaks Netflix record

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's new comedy Murder Mystery has broken a Netflix record.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt, the mystery-comedy follows New York City police officer Nick Spitz, played by Sandler, and his wife Audrey, portrayed by Aniston, as they embark on an adventure to Europe, only to become entangled in the murder of an elderly billionaire on a superyacht.

The film was released on the streaming service on Friday, and according to a Twitter message sent by the @NetflixIsAJoke account on Tuesday, it has smashed all types of viewership records.

"30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide," the message reads.

A spokesperson for Netflix later confirmed to editors at Variety that the figures were correct but emphasised that the company only counts views if subscribers completed at least 70 per cent of the 97-minute movie.

Murder Mystery marks the latest feature as part of Sandler's ongoing deal with the streaming giant. The Happy Gilmore star agreed back in March 2017 to make four more flicks together, having previously collaborated on movies like Sandy Wexler, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6.

Of late, the most-streamed films on Netflix have included Will Smith's 2017 fantasy-action Bright, which a representative claimed had been viewed more times in its first week than any of its other releases.

While Sandra Bullock's Bird Box had the biggest seven-day viewership for any of its original films to date when it debuted in December 2018, with the post-apocalyptic thriller watched by over 45 million global accounts.

Murder Mystery also stars Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, and Terence Stamp.