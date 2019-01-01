NEWS Rosamund Pike to lead The Wheel of Time adaptation Newsdesk Share with :







British actress Rosamund Pike is stepping into the world of fantasy for an upcoming TV adaptation of The Wheel of Time.



The Gone Girl star will lead the cast of the new Amazon series, based on author Robert Jordan's bestselling book franchise, which is set in a world where only certain women are granted access to magic.



Pike will portray Moiraine, a member of the powerful Aes Sedai all-female organisation, who "embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity," reads a description issued by Amazon producers.



She will also produce The Wheel of Time, which was given a series order last year (18) and will be adapted for the small screen by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Rafe Judkins.



Judkins will serve as showrunner and an executive producer, too.



The news emerges four years after U.S. network officials at FXX aired a pilot for a previous adaptation, titled Winter's Dragon, although the show was not picked up for further episodes, reports The Wrap.



Jordan launched The Wheel of Time book series in 1990 with The Eye of the Universe, the first of 14 novels.



The last installment was called A Memory of Light, which was completed by Brandon Sanderson following Jordan's death in 2007.