Amy Schumer's baby is coming between her and pal Jennifer Lawrence's texting sessions

Amy Schumer is too busy as a new mum to respond to best pal Jennifer Lawrence's The Handmaid's Tale texts.

The Trainwreck star took to Instagram Story on Wednesday (19Jun19) to share a funny exchange between herself and the 28-year-old The Hunger Games star, in which the actress accused her friend's newborn son, Gene, of hogging all of her time.

In the messages, Lawrence frantically tries to get her friend's attention regarding an important question regarding the fate the character June in the second season of the dystopian drama, asking: "You up? I have questions about hand maids take (sic)," before correcting herself and writing: "Tale."

Lawrence's need for a response grew more pressing as she added: "It’s an emergency. Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2. I can’t remember where I left off."

Jennifer then accused Schumer's little boy of being the reason his mum was unavailable.

"Are you asleep bc (because) of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby," she wrote. "Wow. Ur really asleep before 11, I’ll be damned."

"Hi! I’m awake! She ran away," Amy eventually responded, answering her friend's question.

Schumer captioned the funny exchange: "Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby."

The comedienne previously blamed her son for keeping her from watching the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale.

"Oh OK, so I guess I can't watch handsmaids anymore," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding the infant earlier this month.

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child in May (19).