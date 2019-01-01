Bella Thorne supported by celebrity friends amid Whoopi Goldberg row

Bella Thorne has been offered support from celebrity friends including Zendaya, Lucy Hale and Dove Cameron following her row with Whoopi Goldberg.

The Famous In Love actress hit headlines earlier this week when she released a series of nude selfies to thwart a hacker's plan to shame her.

Following the bold move, Whoopi Goldberg slammed the screen star on her daytime show The View on Monday, appearing to blame the actress for the hacker's threat, stating, "I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude photos of yourself."

Bella didn't take too kindly to Whoopi's remark, and posted an emotional video on Instagram the following day in which she sobbed as she said: "Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Amid the fallout from the row, Bella received messages of support from her famous pals, including former Shake It Up co-star Zendaya.

"Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out. You f**king broke my heart with that damn ig (Instagram) post but anyway, just being a f**king sap right now lmao. Just letting you know you're a light and I'm super proud of you. Love you," Zendaya texted Bella.

Bella also posted on her Instagram stories about a conversation she'd had with Zendaya, writing: "@zendaya called me today to make sure I was OK. We talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn't feel bad about ourselves (or) our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad."

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy also sent Bella a supportive direct message, writing: "Good for you baby girl. I'm so proud of you for speaking up. This breaks my heart. But you're making a difference for other girls and women."

And Bella's fellow Disney star Dove Cameron tweeted: "Where is the support for young women. I love women. Everyone should love women. Don't be an a**hole! Sexuality is part of being HUMAN. But judgement and objectification is not.

"Ugh, I can't handle ugly. @WhoopiGoldberg please, be better. I don't even have any kinds words for you."

Whoopi has yet to publicly respond to Bella's criticism.