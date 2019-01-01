Sophie Turner's dad 'beyond pleased' she married Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner's dad always told her he wanted her to marry a rugby player or musician, so was overjoyed when she became Mrs. Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress tied the knot with Joe in Las Vegas on 1 May, following the Billboard Music Awards.

While the spontaneous nuptials came as a surprise to many, including Sophie's family, the 23-year-old's father Andrew was thrilled with her husband choice.

"He's getting into the Jonas Brothers," Sophie said of her dad during a chat with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their HFPA in Conversations podcast. "They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.

"So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right."

The Dark Phoenix actress added she's still trying to get used to calling Joe her "husband," laughing: "I keep going from boyfriend, to fiance, to husband. I can't figure out what to say! It's early days but we're very happy."

The newlyweds will be hosting another wedding in France later this month, with their nearest and dearest all set to be present.

However, according to Us Weekly magazine, the ceremony will take place on the same day and in the same city, Paris, as Zoe Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman's second wedding.

Zoe and Karl are also officially already married but, similarly to Joe and Sophie, will be cementing their newlywed status with a formal wedding for friends and family to attend.