Russell Crowe: 'Peter Jackson didn't really want me for Lord of the Rings'

Russell Crowe missed out on a big payday when he turned down a major role in The Lord of the Rings movies.

The Gladiator star was offered the part of Aragorn in director Peter Jackson's films, but he passed because he didn't think his fellow New Zealander really wanted him on set.

"I didn't think Peter Jackson actually wanted me on the film," he told radio host Howard Stern. "I think he was forced into talking to me, because there was a moment in time where everybody wanted me in every (movie).

"I can (still) hear his voice... and my instinct was that he had somebody else in mind, which turned out to be Viggo (Mortensen). And he should be allowed to hire whoever he wants."

Crowe went on to reveal he turned down a big salary as he was offered 10 per cent of the gross profits on the three Lord of the Rings films, which Stern estimated would have pocketed him $100 million (£79 million).

But he is adamant he isn't too bothered about having so much money.

"Never thought about it," the 55-year-old reflected, before joking: "It's only situations like interviews where people are polite and kind enough to add s**t up for me."

Elsewhere in the chat, Crowe shared that he would be open to reprising two characters; Bud White from 1997's L.A. Confidential and Jackson Healy from 2016's The Nice Guys.

Yet, he isn't big on franchise films, with the string of possible sequels the reason why he didn't pursue the part of Wolverine in the X-Men movies, with the part going to Hugh Jackman.

"There's no way I would've ever done that, even if I'd done the film. I wouldn't have carried it through with the grace and the direction that Hugh gave it," he smiled.