Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman to star in adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman are to star in Denzel Washington's adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Oscar-winning actor Washington has spoken about his plans to oversee and produce the project for several years, and on Wednesday, executives at Netflix confirmed that they had won the rights for the film, to be based on the 1982 play of the same name by August Wilson.

Set in Chicago in the 1920s, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom follows the lead character, or "Queen of the Blues," as she makes a record in a studio. The narrative explores how tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and her bandmates.

Washington's Fences co-star Davis and Black Panther actor Boseman will take on major roles, while the cast also includes How to Get Away with Murder's Glynn Turman, If Beale Street Could Talk's Colman Domingo, and True Detective's Michael Potts.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks filmmaker George C. Wolfe will direct, while Ruben Santiago-Hudson is adapting the script.

In addition to Washington, Todd Black and Dany Wolf will serve as producers, with Constanza Romero executive producing.

Academy Award winner Ann Roth is designing the costumes, and Branford Marsalis is composing the score. Filming will commence next month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom opened on Broadway in October 1984, playing 276 performances before closing in June 1985. Featuring direction by Lloyd Richards, the play cast Theresa Merritt in the title role. Nominated for a Tony Award, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won the 1984 New York Drama Critics Circle Award.

It was also revived for a run in 2003, with Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton featuring.