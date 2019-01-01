Gwyneth Paltrow refused to drink her own urine for Goop feature

Gwyneth Paltrow is pretty hands-on with her lifestyle brand Goop - but there are some things she refuses to test herself.

The star opened up about the success of her business empire during an interview with U.K. talk show host Graham Norton.

And when asked about some of the stranger treatments that have been discussed on her site, the 46-year-old revealed she doesn't trial all of them personally.

"I don't do all of the things, but when something like a weird cleanse or something comes up, everyone says, 'Let Gwyneth do it, she'll do it!,'" she shared. "I drew the line at drinking my own urine, that was a bridge too far!"

The Avengers: Endgame actress went on to enthuse the success of her business empire, and confessed she's "really excited" to bring her upcoming In Goop Health summit to London, England later this month.

"It's been an incredible experience - we're growing and having a good time getting there," Gwyneth gushed. "I'm really excited to bring the brand back to the U.K., where it all started 10 years ago. It feels nice to be home."

Gwyneth's full interview will air on Friday's instalment of The Graham Norton Show.