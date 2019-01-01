Noomi Rapace: 'Women shouldn't have to look and act a certain way'

Noomi Rapace thought she looked "horrible" in her early movies - but now she doesn't mind standing out from the crowd.

The 39-year-old is known for her roles in movies such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Alien: Covenant and Dead Man Down and, speaking on British morning show Lorraine on Thursday, she confessed she had to work through her vanity to be happy with her onscreen appearance.

"When I was 20 and I saw my first film I was like, 'Oh my days, I look horrible,'" she shared. "I had to have a talk with myself. It’s not about beauty, it’s not about vanity, it’s about something way more important.

"I don’t like (how) women are often squeezed into this box where we need to look a certain way and be likeable."

Reflecting on the pressures society places on women, Noomi admitted she's always "felt more free with boys" because there's not the same level of judgement involved.

And the star went on to confess she doesn't care how she looks in her films, because she wants people to focus on her acting abilities rather than her looks.

"I can gain weight, I can lose weight. I can look more manly, I can look feminine," the Prometheus star insisted. "That’s how I want to work. I like to go deep into characters and never have my own issues or my own vanity stand in the way of the characters."