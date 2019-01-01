Bette Midler blasts Trump administration in scathing Twitter poems

Bette Midler has taken aim at U.S. President Donald Trump in a series of damning poems shared on Twitter.

The pair locked horns in a fierce online feud earlier this month, with the business mogul-turned-politician labelling the 73-year-old a "washed up psycho".

And the Beaches star has since clapped back by sharing a string of rhymes online taking aim at Trump.

"Everyone loathes Donald Trump / Including the Ladies he Humps. / I predict you will see, / He'll begin World War III, / By Tweeting while taking a Dump," read the first post, which the star shared on Saturday.

After the tweet amassed almost 100,000 likes and was shared more than 17,000 times, The Rose singer returned to the platform on Tuesday with a second verse, this time poking fun at First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

"There once was a girl from Slovenia / Who now lives right on Pennsylvinia (sic - Pennsylvania Avenue, the road The White House is sited on) / To the East Room she'll flee / From her husband's wee wee / While he plays with his own schizophrenia," the Hocus Pocus actress rhymed.

And in a third stanza, Midler also took aim at Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, writing on Wednesday: "there once was a turtle named mitch / who was really a son of a b**ch / In the Senate he'd muster / A grand filibuster / But he still had no neck."

She wrapped up the post by writing, "So f**k him."

President Trump is yet to respond to the tweets.