NEWS HRH The Prince of Wales announces BFI skills programme







HRH The Prince of Wales today announced a new partnership between the BFI and EON Productions to give a unique opportunity to eight talented young people from a range of backgrounds to work as paid trainees on Bond 25 through the BFI Film Academy Future Skills Programme as part of the film’s dedicated apprenticeship scheme. While on a tour of the Bond sets at Pinewood Studios HRH The Prince of Wales, who visited BFI Southbank in December 2018 to mark his 40th year as Patron of the BFI, met BFI CEO Amanda Nevill, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, the young trainees, cast and crew.



Eight of the trainees are graduates of the BFI Film Academy, which provides training for 16-19 year olds from across the UK. They have been selected to be part of the pioneering Future Skills Programme which is the next step in industry-led training designed to give young people from under-represented backgrounds the opportunity to have a career in film production. The programme is made possible thanks to National Lottery funding. Bond 25 is employing a total of 16 trainees on the production, half of which are through the BFI partnership.



Starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Bond 25 is currently shooting at Pinewood Studios. The trainees working on the production are in a variety of roles across the crew including camera, sound, props, costume, grips, video assistant and two trainees in the locations department. The Programme is a key initiative of the BFI led UK Film Skills Strategy, an industry-wide drive to meet the UK’s production boom with a call for a more diverse work force.



Digital and Creative Industries Minister Margot James said: "Our screen industries are thriving, and it’s vital that, as we build the UK's skills base, people from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to forge a career in this exciting industry. A diverse creative sector is a healthy one, so it's great to see the BFI, with government support, providing opportunities for young people to work on iconic films such as Bond and helping develop the next generation of world class behind the scenes talent."



Amanda Nevill, CEO BFI said, “It is a real privilege to work with EON Productions on Bond 25– they truly understand the future of our industry depends on finding talent and providing real training and job opportunities to young people regardless of their backgrounds, or where they live. The chance for our BFI Film Academy graduates to work on Bond, an iconic UK production, is unique and incredibly special. Crucially this programme will equip them with the skills and experience to grow a sustainable career.”



The BFI is in discussion with other major studios to run the programme on other upcoming UK-shot productions.



Offering progression, experience and networking opportunities for all the trainees, a dedicated alumni officer is on hand to provide support and care throughout the programme with regular mentorship from respective Heads of Departments (HODs). Upon completion of the programme, alumni officers, HODs and the BFI work with the individual participants to plan and support their next steps. The aim is that trainees will be recommended for other jobs.



The BFI Film Academy, and its partnerships with major productions and studios on the BFI Future Skills Programme, focuses on discovering and training the next generation of talent to fill craft and technical roles in the screen industry. It is part of the BFI’s Future Film Skills strategy, the majority of which is delivered by ScreenSkills.