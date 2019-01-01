Sean Astin wanted to direct Fantastic Four movie starring Christina Aguilera

Sean Astin once hoped to direct a Fantastic Four movie starring Christina Aguilera.

The actor shared the story during a recent appearance at the Amazing Comic-Con in Las Vegas, and revealed that he took his idea to bosses at 20th Century Fox after finishing The Lord of the Rings saga, in which he played Samwise Gamgee, in 2003.

Astin even tracked down a number of scripts that were developed by the studio over the years - including one from filmmaker Chris Columbus - and eventually lined up a meeting with Kevin Feige, who at the time was in charge of physical production at Marvel Studios.

"I was just starring in Lord of the Rings so there was a moment where you could just call people. And I said, 'Listen, is there any way in the world that you'd consider me to direct Fantastic Four?' And he was like, 'Well, I don't know.' I said, 'So are you saying there's zero chance? Zero? No chance? 100 per cent not gonna do it?' He says, 'Well, I'm not gonna say zero per cent...'" he stated.

Astin then met with Tom Rothman, the head of 20th Century Fox at the time, and pitched his Fantastic Four idea - with Aguilera as superhero Sue Storm.

"I remember I was trying to meet with Christina Aguilera, I thought she'd be great as Sue Storm. It was an amazing time, it was an insane time," the 48-year-old commented, before recalling the less-than-enthusiastic response he received from the studio boss.

"(Rothman) looks at me and he's like, 'What are you doing here?' I said, 'I want to direct this movie.' He goes, 'Alright, well, this meeting is premature. We've ordered another script. It's due in three weeks from now. And he said, 'And I'll let you read it.'"

Astin even approached Michael Chiklis and encouraged The Shield star to go for the part of the Thing, and later tried to convince Cameron Diaz to play Sue Storm.

"(Diaz) was like, 'Wait, how long do I have to be in the make-up?' And I was like, 'Well, maybe a while.' She said, 'Yeah, I don't want to do that,'" he added.

Sadly for The Lord of the Rings star, his beloved Fantastic Four project didn't pan out, as Fox enlisted the filmmaking services of Tim Story, who directed the 2005 feature, starring Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Chris Evans as The Human Torch, and Chiklis as the Thing.