Tom Holland shuts down Zendaya dating rumours

Tom Holland has confirmed he isn't dating his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya.

The British actor has finally shut down rumours about a romance between the pair, denying the relationship in an interview with U.S. edition of Elle magazine published on Thursday.

The 23-year-old actor confirmed that, while he is currently single, he is "definitely a relationship person".

"I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life," he said.

Reports of a romance between Tom and Zendaya first started in 2017, shortly after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which he took on the role of Peter Parker, with the 22-year-old actress playing Mary Jane 'MJ' Watson.

"They got to know each other while on set. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago," an insider told E! News at the time. "They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them."

Despite the absence of romance, Tom and Zendaya enjoy a close friendship off-screen, with the Avengers: Infinity War actor spending time with her on set while she filmed her hit movie The Greatest Showman.

“I was standing there with Jacob (Batalon, who plays Ned in the series), and I was like, ‘Oh look!’” Holland recalled watching Zendaya filming a trapeze scene, balancing on top of a pole. "I remember thinking, 'There’s no way she’s going to jump off that - it’s like 60 feet'. And then she jumped. We were gobsmacked.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits cinemas from 28 June.