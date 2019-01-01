NEWS Nikki Bella: 'My early retirement was prompted by doctors' brain cyst discovery' Newsdesk Share with :







Nikki Bella's early retirement was prompted by doctors discovering a cyst on her brain.



The 35-year-old wrestling star announced she'd be leaving the world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) behind her in March, much to the disappointment of her devoted fans.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside twin sister Brie, on Thursday night, host Jimmy asked Nikki if she and her sister would consider returning to the ring to compete for the women's Tag-Team Titles.



"For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles," Nikki replied. "I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery it hasn't been okay. So I felt like I needed to get that check-up before we went back for the tag titles. And then it came back I have - I herniated the disk above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain.



"So they were like, 'You're done.' No more, you're out. So I didn't get a choice."



In a later chat with TMZ.com, Nikki explained that, after further discovery, experts discovered the cyst was benign.

But she's now using her health struggles to encourage others with any concerns to get themselves checked out.



"Thank God it's benign," she said. "It's super scary and something you never think you're going to hear. But I'm so grateful for my health and that it's benign.



"It's something I have to watch out for the rest of my life because you never know how that can change - but I'm grateful because I know people have it a lot worse. It really scared me but it upsets me at the same time as it keeps me out of the ring."



She concluded: "Just go to your doctors and get checked-up, get your blood taken... I know it's scary but you need to know what's wrong."