Tiffany Haddish joined Chris Hemsworth's comedy at the mention of strippers

Chris Hemsworth didn't need much to sell his new buddy cop comedy to Tiffany Haddish because she was on board the moment he uttered the words "strip club".

The Thor star thought Haddish would be the perfect partner for his forthcoming project, Down Under Cover, in which they play detectives intent on cracking a casino heist surrounding a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers.

But instead of letting their agents discuss the idea of working together, Hemsworth decided to do it himself after falling in love with the script, penned by Kevin Can Wait writer Peter Hoare.

"I got on the phone with her and I said, 'Listen, it's really difficult, I've never pitched anything before so forgive me, I'm a little nervous,'" Hemsworth recalled.

"She goes, 'Nah, let's go, let's go! I wanna hear it!' I'm like, 'Alright, it's Australians and it's a strip club...' She goes, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, honey - you got me, I'm in!' So that was the pitch!"

Down Under Cover will reunite Hemsworth with his Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have signed on to join the actor as producers.

The movie was one of the hottest properties sold at the recent Cannes Film Festival in France, where the global rights were snapped up by officials at Paramount Pictures. The project, which is said to draw inspiration from films like 48 Hours, Rush Hour and The Heat, is expected to begin production early next year.

Haddish will next be seen in the comedy Bad Trip, alongside Eric Andre and the crime drama The Kitchen, opposite Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss.