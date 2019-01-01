Olivia Newton-John selling off Grease wardrobe for her wellness centre

Olivia Newton-John's wardrobe items from Grease and the iconic Xanadu and Physical videos are set to go under the hammer at an upcoming memorabilia auction.

The singer and actress is offering up memorabilia and keepsakes from her estate to raise cash for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her native Australia.

The Julien’s Auctions event will be held at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com during the company's Icons & Idols sale at the beginning of November (19).

The highlight of the auction will be the sale of the iconic black leather jacket and skintight pants she wore as Sandra Dee for the climax of Grease, which are expected to go under the hammer for up to $200,000 (£157,500). She performed You're the One That I Want with John Travolta wearing the chic rocker outfit.

Other items from Grease include Newton-John’s original script from the film, her custom made 1950s-inspired petal pink point d'esprit lace gown she wore to the 1978 premiere in Los Angeles, and a custom 'Pink Ladies' jacket presented to Olivia by the film's cast and crew.

"Julien’s Auctions is honoured to present this auction event celebrating one of pop music’s greatest talents and treasured icons, Olivia Newton-John," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, says. "Her extraordinary career... and her recordings of some of the biggest pop singles of the 20th Century makes her more than just a star but a pop culture phenomenon."