Justin Theroux's lawyer accuses New York neighbour of "peeping Tom" behaviour

Actor Justin Theroux fears he's living next door to a "peeping Tom" after accusing his neighbour of shining a torch into his apartment every night.

A lawyer for the star, who has been at war with Norman Resnicow since 2017, has issues a complaint to the Manhattan judge handling the neighbours' ongoing dispute, claiming Resnicow has become "obsessive".

"Every single night this week, Mr. Resnicow has been shining his flashlight onto Mr. Theroux’s property," the laywer writes, alleging the neighbour is "attempting to provoke a confrontation" with his client.

Theroux's legal representative also claims the neighbour has been caught filming and photographing the unit, despite the fact he has been served with a temporary restraining order that prevents him from contacting Theroux and the building’s board members.

"This habitual, almost nightly behavior has left Mr. Theroux understandably disturbed," lawyer Eric Sherman writes. "It's bordering on stalking."

According to Page Six, Resnicow was ordered to pay $23,000 (£18,000) to Theroux and members of the pair's housing board last month after he previously violated the temporary restraining order by emailing a board member.

The dispute began when The Leftovers star and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston began a $1 million (£787,844) renovation on the property without immediately installing soundproofing.