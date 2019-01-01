Transparent creator takes on Red Sonja after film bosses drop Bryan Singer

Transparent creator Jill Soloway has signed on to write and direct the Red Sonja remake after Millennium Films bosses dropped Bryan Singer.

Soloway has confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline, revealing she can't wait to get started on the comic book blockbuster, which previously hit the big screen with Brigitte Nielsen as its star.

"Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true," the filmmaker says, revealing she has already started the search for her leading lady.

Red Sonja began life as a comic book heroine in the 1970s.

Millennium Films bosses have been trying to revive Red Sonja for over a decade, with director Robert Rodriguez and his former girlfriend Rose McGowan on board for the project at one point.

Singer was announced as the director last year (18) after he was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody. He was dropped after he was accused of sexual assault in an article for The Atlantic. The filmmaker has denied the allegations.

Red Sonja is based on the 1970s comic book spin-off to Conan the Barbarian. Brigitte NielsenIn played the role of the fierce heroine opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1985 production.

Soloway completed production on the musical version of Transparent last year, which is set to be released this autumn (19).

"It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in - a little Yentl," Soloway told The New York Times of the venture.

Soloway has been working with sister Faith Soloway and transgender performer Shakina Nayfack on music for the finale.