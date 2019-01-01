Dame Judi Dench backs campaign to end dog meat festival in China

Dame Judi Dench has added her support to a campaign to shut down China's Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

The British actress has signed a petition calling for an end to the event, during which thousands of dogs and cats are slaughtered for consumption.

'It fills me with sadness to think that the Yulin Dog Meat Festival is just around the corner again," Dench said in a statement, "so I wanted to send this message as a symbol of my solidarity with all the thousands of people in China against the dog meat trade, who love their dogs and cats just as much as we do, but who go through the awful heartache of having them stolen by dog thieves.

"I cannot imagine the suffering of those poor dogs, and I hope very much that one day soon this cruel trade will end."

The petition, created by Care2 and Humane Society International (HSI), was delivered to the Chinese Embassy in London on Thursday (20Jun19). More than 1.5 million people have signed it.

HSI's executive director Claire Bass says, 'The dog meat trade in China is first and foremost about crime and cruelty. The Yulin festival is one small but distressing example of an unspeakably cruel trade run by dog thieves and sellers who routinely steal pets in broad daylight using poison darts and rope nooses, defy public health and safety laws, and cause horrendous suffering, all for a meat that most people in China don't consume.'

Other celebrities, including Simon Cowell, Ricky Gervais, and Lisa Vanderpump have also spoken out against the festival in the past.