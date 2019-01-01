Penelope Cruz: 'It's crazy that men can’t compliment women'

Penelope Cruz has taken issue with modern feminists, insisting the #MeToo movement is stopping men from complimenting women on their appearance.

The Spanish actress tells Tatler magazine she thinks it's "crazy" that men can no longer freely flatter colleagues and strangers without the threat of reprisals.

Cruz rages, "This is a worldwide problem. This is a big thing. And for us to be commenting, 'Oh no, in 2019 you cannot say a woman looks good?' Are we f**king crazy?"

But Penelope believes there have been some benefits to the #MeToo movement, launched to shine a light on sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, adding, "I feel like everything that they’re asking us in interviews, they ask us about the changes that have happened in the business over the last couple of years, in terms of the movement towards equality for women and respect for women. Of course it feels like there’s been some improvement. But it’s only the beginning."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress also told the publication she believes everybody should be talking more openly about hormones and the menopause.

"Hormones rule the world," she adds. "There are times in the life of a woman that have to be acknowledged (sic), and understood and called by their name. There are too many taboos surrounding women’s bodies and I think it equals a big lack of respect. You might be thinking, 'What is the relationship between hormones and respect?' It’s completely related.

"Words like period, post-partum depression, and menopause - even today, those words, you bring them up at a dinner table (and) everybody gets nervous. Even if it’s a group of women, if men are also at the table, the energy gets very nervous."

The 45-year-old star continued, "Society keeps things as a taboo and I’m really angry about this."