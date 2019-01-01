Late Night director Nisha Ganatra wants to be ‘female Paul Feig’

Late Night director Nisha Ganatra wants to be the female version of filmmaker Paul Feig.

The new comedy-drama follows late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) as she is forced to team up with one of her new writers, Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), in an attempt to save the long-running programme.

Late Night was originally set to be helmed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, but he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, with Ganatra more than happy to follow in the footsteps of one of her Hollywood inspirations.

“I love Paul Feig’s movies, and I’ve always wanted to be the female Paul Feig,” she said in an interview for Collider.com. “When I was reading the script, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is my story!’ When do you ever get to read something that you didn’t write, that is so close to your experience and to your story?”

In addition to starring in the feature, Kaling also wrote the screenplay. Accordingly, Ganatra was thrilled to be working alongside someone who had similar experiences.

“I think the two of us realised that we were in a unique position, where the two Indian-American women working in comedy could collaborate together. It’s sadly radical, but the cool thing about it was that I didn’t have to explain anything to her, and she didn’t have to explain anything to me,” the 44-year-old stated.

Elsewhere in the chat, Ganatra praised Thompson’s “collaborative spirit” and deemed it a dream come true to work with the Oscar-winning actress. But she also divulged that a few funny moments in the film were edited out, and she wishes fans could see the deleted scenes.

“I’m bummed that I had to take out all of the very funny jokes that didn’t make it in,” she smiled. “And there were so many improvs from Emma and Mindy, and so many from the cast, that we couldn’t include all of them. I wish there were DVDs, so that we could do DVD extras again.”

Late Night, also featuring Hugh Dancy and John Lithgow, is now showing in cinemas.