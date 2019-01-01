Ali Wong: ‘Keanu Reeves is a natural comic’

Keanu Reeves has found a big fan in his Always Be My Maybe co-star Ali Wong, who describes him as “shockingly funny”.

The Asian-American comedy, which Ali co-wrote along with Michael Golamco and co-star Randall Park, was released on Netflix in May, and the 37-year-old plays Sasha, a celebrity chef who mutually falls for her childhood friend Marcus, portrayed by Randall.

Keanu stars as a hammed-up version of himself, and Ali revealed in a chat with Rolling Stone how game The Matrix star was when it came to poking fun.

“He did improvise!” she exclaimed. “At the Chateau Marmont, he pitched a couple of things that made it in. Like wearing glasses that had no lens. And the part in the game night scene where he lists all of these Chinese dignitaries, that was all his idea. And when he says, ‘I don’t have a problem, Sasha. What’s your problem?’ and starts air-fighting. It’s hard to describe just how shockingly funny he is.”

Admitting she didn’t think they’d ever be able to land Keanu, Ali was even more surprised when he proved how dedicated he was to the project from the get-go.

They first met on a day the 54-year-old had been stunt training for his latest action role, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, with Ali recalling he was a little “beat up”.

“I think he was, like, hanging from a rope in a warehouse, kicking and punching stuff,” the actress added. “But he was hilarious and warm, and I was shocked at how detail-oriented he was about the script. He was like, ‘I have a question about page 80.’ I was like, ‘I don’t even know what’s on page 80.’”