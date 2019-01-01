Shia LaBeouf: 'Will Smith has always been a good dude to me'

Shia LaBeouf opened up about the unwavering support he has received from Hollywood legend Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith.

The 33-year-old told MTV that he has been friends with Jaden, 20, since they were kids, and used to play video games while on set with the Men in Black star.

“I’ve known Jaden since before he’s been doing the entertainment thing. I’ve known Jaden since we were playing Sonic the Hedgehog in his dad’s trailer,” Shia recalled. “I didn’t even really give a s**t about acting at that time. I was just grinding. I cared about Will Smith at the time, I didn’t care about acting.”

Will and the former Nickelodeon star both worked together back in 2004 on the sci-fi thriller I, Robot.

He went on to reveal that the 50-year-old has been a consistent supporter of his career, and makes sure he calls Shia to offer him well wishes for every new project he undertakes.

"Will’s always been a really good dude to me. He calls me up every time a movie comes out or he wishes me well. He’s always been a shepherd in my corner from afar without ever tooting a horn in public. He’s always been there for me, every time I’ve f***ed up or gotten in trouble, he’s always been there for me," he shared.

Jaden has also been a longtime supporter of the Transformers star, especially when he has unveiled his unique and controversial public performance art.

“He’s always showed up,” Shia said of the rapper and activist. “We’ve been in touch that way and then I’ve been watching him float and rise to the top and grab a hold of his craft and become a little maestro.”