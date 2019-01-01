NEWS Patton Oswalt gutted he didn’t record with The Secret Life of Pets 2 co-stars Newsdesk Share with :







Patton Oswalt is a little sad he didn’t get to record with his A-list The Secret Life of Pets 2 co-stars.



Patton joined the cast for the second instalment of Chris Renaud’s animated flick, taking over the voice role of Max from Louis C.K., who was let go from Universal Pictures after a string of sexual harassment allegations were made against him.



Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell and Jenny Slate have all returned following the success of the 2016 original, with Harrison Ford and Tiffany Haddish also joining the franchise.



“I know, and that part stinks (not recording with my co-stars),” Patton said ahead of the film’s premiere in a chat with Collider. “But it also makes me go, ‘Well, hopefully I’ll get to meet them at the premiere.’ I’m gonna try to get a pic with Harrison Ford, and I’ll be happy.”



The feature began hitting screens in May, and Patton got his wish at the Los Angeles premiere earlier this month when he posed for group shots with the rest of The Secret Life of Pets 2 stars.



Praising the work of Kevin, Jenny, Harrison and Wayne’s World legend Dana Carvey, Patton revealed it’s one of the rare times he can’t wait to watch back his own work.



“Yeah, it’s really amazing to be a part of. I love doing animation, but to be in an animated movie where it’s such a huge ensemble of genuinely talented people that I’m a fan of, like Kevin, Jenny Slate, Dana Carvey and Harrison Ford, so that when I see the movie, as fun as it is to watch my scenes, I get to be really surprised by the stuff that the other voice actors were doing. That’s a rare thing, to get to be in a movie that you’re excited to go see,” the 50-year-old grinned.