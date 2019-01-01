Matthew Perry fires back after being criticised over 'gross' fingernails

Matthew Perry has clapped back at reports criticising his unkempt appearance.

The Friends actor was recently photographed walking in New York City while wearing sweatpants, a grey fleece jacket and a navy blue t-shirt, that had noticeable stains around the neckline.

While being told he looked disheveled, Matthew faced the most criticism for his long fingernails, which some users on social media dubbed "gross".

After the reports caught the attention of the 49-year-old, the funnyman clapped back on Twitter - and managed to include a cheeky reference to an iconic Friends episode.

“I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right?” he posted on Friday. “I mean it says man right in the word.”

Fans were quick to pick up on his allusion to the episode The One with All the Rugby from the fourth season of the beloved sitcom, in which Matthew's character Chandler gets his nails done with Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston).

His recent appearance in New York City marks one of the first times he's been spotted in public since retreating from the spotlight due to ongoing health troubles.

Back in August, Matthew suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that left him bedridden in hospital for three months, and in February he sparked concern by posting online that he had been "kicked out of therapy”.