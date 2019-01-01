Naomi Watts: "Game Of Thrones fans won't be let down by prequel series'

Naomi Watts promised fans of Game Of Thrones that they 'won't be let down' by the show's upcoming prequel series.

The 50-year-old actress is set to star in the highly-anticipated upcoming instalment of the saga, which is the brainchild of creator and author George R.R. Martin and showrunner Jane Goldman.

"I think they won’t be let down. It’s a great team of people they’ve put together," she told the Associated Press.

Naomi was thrilled to be involved in the Game of Thrones prequel, which is reportedly set 5,000 years before the events of the hit HBO series, which recently came to an end after eight seasons.

"It makes me very excited, yeah, goosebumps all over. It is intimidating. It’s very exciting. And yes, having just come off the last series, where the world was blowing up over it," she shared.

And the exaggerated hype to promote the final season of the original series - which starred Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner - caused Naomi to worry that the as-yet-untitled show will struggle to meet everyone's expectations.

"Everything was Game of Thrones related. All the advertising on TV, every article – everyone’s jumping on that bandwagon. So, it is scary. Hopefully those fans come along and get to find something new and interesting in this world as well," she said.

According to the The Belfast Telegraph, production on the prequel spin-off has already started off the coast of Northern Ireland, with other sites being set up for filming, including Titanic Studios in Belfast.