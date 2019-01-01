Hugh Jackman surprises fans in Chicago with coffee

Hugh Jackman took a break from his one-man musical show to hand out coffee to surprised fans in Chicago.

The 50-year-old is currently touring the U.S. with his The Man. The Music. The Show. production, and shared several snaps on Instagram on Friday (21Jun19) showing him handing out beverages from a black truck with the Laughing Man Coffee Company logo.

“Big love to CHICAGO!! Thanks so much for turning out and spreading the @laughingmancafe love!” Jackman wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, “#makeeverycupcount #allbehappy.”

The Greatest Showman star launched Laughing Man Coffee Company, which is part of his Laughing Man Foundation that he co-founded with David Steingard, in 2011.

The coffee company has a store in New York City, which was visited by Ryan Reynolds last May, who jokingly applied to their job listing for a barista.

“We put out word that @laughingmancoffee is looking for a new barista... and, @vancityreynolds shows up? #makeeverycupcount,” Jackman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Hollywood stars posing with beaming staff members.

All of Jackman’s profits from the coffee go toward the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps people across the world become entrepreneurs through education and developing their local community.