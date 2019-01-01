Ashley Tisdale honours late pet at funeral service

Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale has laid her beloved pet dog to rest.

The High School Musical star's beloved Maui passed away last week and she staged a funeral for the pooch on Saturday.

The sad 33-year-old shared a snap of a small pink casket with dozens of photos of the Teacup Maltipoo on Instagram, and wrote the caption: "I don't even know how to say this. This pain is the worst pain I've ever felt.

"Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other."

She also posted images of herself and husband Christopher French sharing good times with Maui, adding: "She didn't care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally... I wasn't ready for this and now I'm broken.

"I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me... I can't stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui."