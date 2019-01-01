Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Charlize Theron in The Old Guard

Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined Charlize Theron in upcoming graphic novel adaptation The Old Guard.

The Oscar-nominated actor, along with Harry Potter star Harry Melling and Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngo, have been announced as new additions to the cast of Netflix's upcoming action film.

They join previously announced castmembers including Theron, If Beale Street Could Talk's KiKi Layne, Aladdin's Marwan Kenzari, Red Sparrow actor Matthias Schoenaerts, and Italian star Luca Marinelli.

The Old Guard is based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, and tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries, led by Theron's Andy, who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

Rucka is adapting his series for the screen alongside Gina Prince-Bythewood, who will direct the movie. Her previous credits include Beyond the Lights and The Secret Life of Bees.

Rucka and Stan Wlodkowski will executive produce the project. Theron also serves as a producer with Beth Kono and AJ Dix for her Denver and Delilah production company, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance Media, and Marc Evans.

Filming on The Old Guard got underway in mid-Europe in May and is currently taking place in the U.K.

Ejiofor has also worked on two Disney films set for release this year - he can soon be heard voicing the evil lion Scar in the upcoming remake of The Lion King and will be seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning in October.