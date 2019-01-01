Cailee Spaeny to lead The Craft reboot

Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations for the lead role in The Craft reboot.

The 21-year-old will reportedly play Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women, and the group begin experimenting with witchcraft with terrifying consequences.

In the 1996 original, that character was called Sarah and played by Robin Tunney, who discovers she has a telekinetic gift after transferring to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles.

Neve Campbell, Rachel True and Fairuza Balk played the members of the dangerous teenage witches coven, with '90s heartthrob Skeet Ulrich starring as Tunney's love interest, Chris.

Spaeny, who featured in last year's On the Basis of Sex, is in negotiations to star in Columbia Pictures’ remake of the cult hit, which will be written and directed by Life in Pieces star Zoe Lister-Jones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew Fleming, who directed the 1996 film, will executive produce alongside Lucas Wiesendanger.

Filming will reportedly begin in July, and the reboot is expected to concentrate on the theme of female empowerment.

Relative Hollywood newcomer Spaeny has already starred in some big movies since her debut in Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018. She went on to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in Bad Times at the El Royale, and will next be seen in FX's Silicon Valley drama, Devs.

Campbell previously reflected on her role in the cult classic, and confessed she had no idea how popular the film had become until she went to a screening of The Craft to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

"I don't think I had ever realised what a cult kind of movie it was. What a cult classic it was. So that was a lot of fun to see," the 45-year-old shared.