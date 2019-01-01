Danny Boyle moving forward with third 28 Days Later film

Danny Boyle has begun work on another 28 Days Later film.

The British director teamed up with author and screenwriter Alex Garland to create the hit 2002 zombie movie, which starred Cillian Murphy as a man who wakes up from a coma four weeks after the outbreak of a mysterious virus, and the duo returned to executive produce the 2007 follow-up, 28 Weeks Later, which was set several months into the devastation.

In a new interview with U.K. online newspaper The Independent, Boyle revealed he and Garland are now working on a script for a third film.

It will be unlikely to feature a female protagonist, however, as the filmmaker is uncomfortable with the idea of imposing his own male perspective on female-focused stories.

"You feel a bit... you obviously have a concern, especially now - and it's a growing concern - where you don't want to (make a female-led film as a male director), because you'd feel like an impostor," he mused.

Garland, who has since written and directed Ex Machina and Annihilation, previously noted he'd like to write another 28 Days Later film, but said the production process was complicated and another sequel was some way off.

"We've got an idea. Danny and (producer) Andrew (Macdonald) and I have been having quite serious conversations about it, so it is a possibility," he told U.S. website IGN back in 2015. "It's complicated. There's a whole bunch of reasons why it's complicated, which are boring, so I won't go into, but there's a possibility.

"It's more likely to be 28 Months than 28 Years. 28 Years gives you one more place to go. 28 Decades is probably taking the p**s."

Boyle's latest movie, Beatles-inspired romantic comedy Yesterday, is in cinemas on Friday.