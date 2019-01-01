NEWS Alyssa Milano ends legal spat with former business managers Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Alyssa Milano has dropped a legal battle against her former business managers after accusing them of piling up her debt.



The Charmed star and her husband David Bugliari were planning for a court showdown with Hellie, Hoffer and Company, LLP, but the case has been dismissed, according to The Blast.



The actress' former managers have also tossed their counter-claims against the couple.



Milano and her agent/husband sued her former business managers in 2017, accusing them of messing up their finances and wrecking their good credit.



They alleged the managers failed to warn them of their financial situation and they sued for breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and theft and negligence.



Milano ended her 10-year association with the firm in 2016 after discovering her mortgage payments and taxes were a mess.



The company's executives counter-sued, claiming Alyssa and her husband ruined their own finances by refusing to heed warnings about their spending, insisting managers suggested they cut back on private plane flights, country club membership and staff.



The trial was originally scheduled to begin in January (19) but it was pushed back after Milano pleaded for an extension.