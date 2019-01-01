Blake Shelton promises fans he won't hide any engagement story

Blake Shelton will make a TV announcement about his engagement to Gwen Stefani when the time is right and fans won't have to read about it in a tabloid.

The country star has learned to laugh off all the rumours of babies, break-ups and secret weddings, urging fans not to believe anything they read in publications like Us Weekly, National Enquirer or the Globe.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's funny. I've learned over the years just to take that for what it is.

"If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that's a good problem to have. You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better.

"Obviously, that's gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines. When it happens, you'll hear about it from somebody like you (ET)."

Blake and Gwen started dating in 2015 after falling in love on U.S. TV talent show The Voice. Gwen is returning as a judge on the show later this year after replacing her boyfriend's longtime rival, Adam Levine.