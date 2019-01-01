Mindy Kaling donates $40,000 to charity to mark her 40th birthday

Mindy Kaling is donating $40,000 (£31,400) to charity to mark her 40th birthday.

The Late Night star hit the age milestone on Monday, when she took to Twitter to announce plans to donate $1,000 (£784) each to 40 different charities to mark her big day, and asked her fans to suggest organisations that would benefit from the generous donation.

“I’m so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others. Pls suggest some! I will kick it off by giving $1000 to @RAICESTEXAS (sic)!” she tweeted.

Following numerous tweets from her followers, Mindy started compiling a list of lucky charities who would be receiving one of her gifts, with those chosen including The Trevor Project, Charity Water, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and End Rape on Campus.

As Cover Media went to press, Mindy had just four more spaces on her list.

Earlier, The Mindy Project comedienne had reflected on her big birthday, tweeting: "Just doing what I do every birthday morning, listening to the Graceland album and weeping my eyes out, reflecting on the joys and heartbreaks of my life. Today I look back, tomorrow I look forward. Happy birthday to me - I worked hard these 40 years."

Mindy welcomed her daughter Katherine in December 2017.