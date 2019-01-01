NEWS George Clooney to direct and star in new Netflix movie Newsdesk Share with :







George Clooney will direct and star in Netflix's adaptation of the sci-fi novel Good Morning, Midnight.



The Oscar winner and his producing partner Grant Heslov will also oversee the post-apocalyptic movie, which has been adapted for the screen by The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith from Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel of the same name, according to Deadline.



Clooney will play Augustine, an ageing scientist who has become isolated in the Arctic after abandoning his research team during an evacuation, and discovers a child named Iris.



His story becomes intertwined with that of Mission Specialist Sullivan, an astronaut who has manned a team to the planet Jupiter on spacecraft Aether, and is trying to communicate with Augustine in an effort to get back to Earth.



"Grant and I couldn't be more excited to be involved with this incredible project," Clooney said in a statement. "Mark is a writer we've long admired and his script is haunting. We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well."



Clooney is currently enjoying success with another streaming service project, Hulu's six-part limited series Catch-22. The Ocean's Eleven star directed two episodes of the show, which is based on Joseph Heller's classic novel about Captain John Yossarian and the fictional 256th Squadron of the U.S. Army Air Forces.



Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film division, told Variety it was an honour to work with Clooney, who he has known for more than 20 years.



"I can't think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life. The book is powerful and moving, and Mark's adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it," he added.



Filming is scheduled to begin in October.