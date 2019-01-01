Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy Hawaii honeymoon

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly making the most of their newlywed status by enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Hawaii.

The pair, who tied the knot in California on 8 June, celebrated their marriage by jetting off to Hawaii for the weekend. The trip was a double celebration too, as Chris turned 40 on 21 June.

"Chris and Katherine spent the weekend in Hawaii on the island of Lanai,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple was celebrating Chris’ 40th birthday as well as their recent marriage. The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris."

According to Us Weekly, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was also seen at the couple's hotel "swimming in the pool with goggles on and eating french fries".

The pair's vacation comes as Katherine's mother Maria Shriver opened up about watching her daughter walk down the aisle, reflecting on the happy occasion as she filled in for Hoda Kotb on Today With Hoda and Jenna.

"As a mother, you go through many emotions, right?" she mused. "So you’re trying to be both excited, you get a new member of your family, (but) you’re kind of losing your child as they were. So you’re kind of excited and everybody’s like, ‘Well, isn’t this great?’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s great,’ but it’s also kind of sad.”

Chris, who was previously married to Scary Movie actress Anna Faris, popped the question to Katherine in January after a whirlwind romance.