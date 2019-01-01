Dave Bautista: 'Chris Hemsworth would be perfect for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Dave Bautista is confident Chris Hemsworth would be "a perfect fit" with the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth's character Thor leaves his home of New Asgard after appointing Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as its new ruler and joins the Guardians of the Galaxy onboard their ship, hinting that Thor's storyline may continue in the next Guardians film.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Guardians star Bautista gave his endorsement to the Australian actor.

"I think Chris Hemsworth is a great guy; he's a fun-loving Aussie. He is what you'd expect him to be," he said. "He's very funny, pleasant and upbeat. He's very social, so I think that would be a perfect fit to be honest with you. I think Hemsworth is hysterical."

The hardman, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the franchise, was also asked if the spaceship was big enough to house so many big personalities, and he replied that they had already proven it was possible with the amount of characters in Endgame and its predecessor, Infinity War.

"Absolutely. If we can all do Infinity War and Endgame together... It was a who's who there and there were no issues," the 50-year-old shared. "It was pretty amazing to see. That's a trickle-down thing. That comes from the top. Marvel set the tone for an environment, and that's what the environment is.

"I think they take all those things into consideration when people are being hired, and it was incredible to see a who's who of Hollywood, all interacting together in a very pleasant atmosphere. There were no egos; there was no ego-clashing or attitude. If there was, I didn't witness it."

It has not yet been confirmed if Hemsworth will be part of Vol. 3, which is being written and directed by James Gunn, who was reinstated by Disney after being fired for a Twitter controversy.

The film, set to also star Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, is due for release in 2021.