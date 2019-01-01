Constance Wu to star in Goodbye, Vitamin film adaptation

Constance Wu is to headline a film adaptation of 2017 novel Goodbye, Vitamin.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress will take on the lead role of Ruth Young in Universal Pictures' big screen version of writer Rachel Khong's debut novel, and will also serve as a producer, according to editors at Variety.

Goodbye, Vitamin follows 30-year-old Ruth as she navigates leaving her fiance, quitting her job and heading back to her parents' home only to find her history professor father is losing his memory.

"Told in captivating glimpses and drawn from a deep well of insight, humour, and unexpected tenderness, Goodbye, Vitamin pilots through the loss, love, and absurdity of finding one's footing in this life," a synopsis reads.

The book has received wide acclaim, including Best Book of the Year honours from O, The Oprah Magazine, the San Francisco Chronicle, and Vogue, while it also won the 2017 California Book Award for First Fiction.

Jennifer Yee McDevitt is to write the screenplay, while Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions is to produce.

In addition to appearing in hit 2018 romcom Crazy Rich Asians, Constance has been praised for her performance as Jessica Huang in TV series Fresh Off the Boat and is also currently working on upcoming STX Entertainment crime-comedy film Hustlers, opposite Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Julia Stiles.

However, the 37-year-old hit headlines in May when she reacted angrily to the news that Fresh Off the Boat had been picked up for a sixth season in a string of Twitter messages, before later explaining that the renewal meant she had to turn down another project about which she was very passionate.

Following her tweets, it was rumoured that she might be recast in the show. However, ABC bosses later insisted they couldn't think of anyone else to play the role.