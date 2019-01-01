Elisabeth Moss: 'The Handmaid's Tale is shockingly relevant'

Elisabeth Moss gets annoyed with fans who refuse to watch The Handmaid's Tale because it makes them uncomfortable.

The hit Hulu series is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, and is set in Gilead; a religious, patriarchal society where men have access to education and political positions but women don't. Instead, they're regarded as second-class citizens, and must submit to the authority of men.

Discussing the drama in an interview with Britain's Radio Times magazine, the 36-year-old confessed she gets incredibly defensive when people criticise the show, because she believes its subject matter to be "shockingly relevant".

"When people say the show is hard to watch, I get my hackles up. If you can't face our show, then how are you going to face what's actually happening in the world?" she questioned. "It's shockingly relevant. It's important to hold that mirror up to society and to ourselves to try to get people to face what's going on, before it's too late."

Elisabeth, whose character June Osborne goes through her share of difficult experiences on the show, admitted she particularly enjoys filming the deeply emotional scenes, as they allow her to tune into a part of herself she doesn't access often.

"The tougher scenes are my favourites to work on," the star explained. "I'm an actor, so I don't want to sit around looking happy all the time. If I do that, I get bored. I'm not a dark person, but my favourite days involve the emotional material."