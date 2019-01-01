NEWS Mandy Moore almost quit acting after failed auditions for big films Newsdesk Share with :







Mandy Moore came close to quitting acting after she failed to land parts in two major films.



The singer/actress recently appeared alongside Riverdale star Camila Mendes at PopSugar's Play/Ground event in New York City's Pier 94, and during the panel, recalled bad auditions for 2008's musical Mamma Mia! and 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love.



While the experiences caused Mandy to consider ditching Hollywood altogether, she is pleased she persevered, as she would have otherwise missed out on getting her big TV break on U.S. drama series, This Is Us.



"I think at the end of the day when I did dig deep, I was like this (acting) is all, there was no plan B for me personally, this is just that period of building," she stated. "It's that period where I know I'm going to need this as fodder and fuel for... when I see the light again."



Mandy then told the audience that since marrying husband Taylor Goldsmith in November, she has had a "monumental shift" in her life that has led to her finally being comfortable with herself.



"I am becoming a force by my own definition," the 35-year-old confessed. "The last year specifically has been a really monumental shift...There is no substitute for time and the wisdom and clarity that come with it."



Elsewhere in the chat, Mandy discussed how she now tries to surround herself with positive people, including supportive mentors, friends, and family, and insisted that she's redefining kindness as her strength, as it once was her weakness.



"People will say, 'Nice people can't finish first.' I think they can, and they do. I'm OK being that woman. That's who I am, and that's who I am always going to be," she smiled.