Olivia Munn: 'Sexual misconduct controversies took a toll on my health'

Actress Olivia Munn broke out in a full-body rash due to the "infuriating" stress of the sexual misconduct scandals she found herself involved in over the last two years.



The Magic Mike star has become one of the most outspoken voices in the #MeToo movement against inappropriate behaviour in Hollywood after accusing filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment in 2017.



She hit headlines again last year (18) when it was revealed that she had unknowingly shared a small scene with registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in his director pal Shane Black's sci-fi film The Predator.



Munn only discovered the truth about Striegel's past weeks before the movie's launch, and took the information to Twentieth Century Fox studio bosses, who ended up cutting his scene from the finished film.



The controversies took a toll on the 38 year old's health, and left Munn dealing with a worrying rash, which doctors initially feared could be linked to autoimmune disease lupus.



Medics eventually ruled the break-out was the result of stress, which the actress had been battling as she tried to find ways to support fellow alleged victims of sexual misconduct, following the rise of the Time's Up campaign, which aimed to put an end to bad behaviour in the workplace.



"One of the things that stresses me out more than anything, is how do we do right by (the people who spoke out)?" she tells Women's Health magazine.



"It's infuriating. We can't tell stories about people and then not care about them. You can pretend to be a real-life hero in movies and TV shows and on Instagram, but the real advocates are the ones who stand beside the people who make a difference in the world."



Munn's stress-related rash inspired her to take better care of her overall health and she began exploring alternative methods of therapy, including old Chinese healing procedures, although meditation was one technique she just couldn't master.



"I tried so hard (to meditate) for years," she confesses. "The tough thing for me about meditating is thinking, 'Am I doing it right? Did I do this for nothing? Do I have to start all over?' My brain begins to spin."



However, she has since found another outlet for her pent-up tensions, which helps to keep her fit, too: "When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you're physically capable of anything," Munn says. "And the great side effect is that when you're in your best shape, you actually will look your best too."



And it's not just the benefits to her appearance which makes martial arts so appealing to the star.



She adds, "As much as I care about looking and feeling my best, it's not enough of a motivation for me. I need a goal of accomplishing something."