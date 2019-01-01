Amanda Bynes graduates from fashion school

Actress Amanda Bynes is celebrating after officially graduating from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

The Hairspray star initially began taking classes at the Orange County campus in late 2013, but she was reportedly expelled less than a year later for cutting classes.

After a series of personal ups and downs, including a stint at a psychiatric hospital, Bynes enrolled in the college's Los Angeles base, and on Monday (24Jun19), she was awarded an Associate's degree in fashion design.

The 33 year old, who is bipolar, joined her fellow graduating students at the Staples Center commencement ceremony, where she posed for a photo with a pal, wearing the traditional caps and gowns, with her hair dyed blonde and pink.

"FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation," she captioned the social media shot.

The news comes after Bynes checked into a treatment facility in January (19) after suffering "a relapse" in her mental health battle.

She also received some help from addiction counsellors during her stay, having previously blaming substance abuse for her very public breakdown, which included multiple arrests and stints in rehab, during a candid Paper magazine interview in 2018.

Revealing she was four years sober, she shared her positive outlook on her future, and said, "I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it, so I just feel like it's only up from here."