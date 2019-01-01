Vin Diesel thanks fans after finishing first day of filming Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel took a moment to thank fans for their unwavering support on Tuesday after he finished the first day of filming on Fast & Furious 9.

The 51-year-old, alongside co-stars Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez, are among the cast members who have arrived in London as work finally gets underway on the delayed project.

Diesel and Rodriguez, who are reprising their roles as Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz, respectively, looked happy as they shared how grateful they were to be on the set of the ninth instalment of the popular action franchise.

"Can you believe it? We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle, one hard-earned, but we're just so grateful," Diesel began the video on Instagram. "We're grateful to you, Universal, we're grateful for our whole team, incredible crew, and incredible cast. Most importantly, we're so grateful to you, world, that has adapted this franchise.

"It's so awesome, we're so blessed," he concluded.

Ludacris, who plays Tej Parker, also shared snaps from his time in the British capital, and headed to celebrity barber SliderCuts, to get himself looking the part before production began.

The 41-year-old then shared a photo of the Fast & Furious 9 script, which was written by Daniel Casey.

According to editors at Collider, an unknown female writer has also been recruited after Rodriguez refused to return unless a woman worked on the script.

Justin Lin, who helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, returns as director for Fast & Furious 9.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will not be returning the franchise, after reported bad blood between him and Diesel. One of the reasons for the delay in filming Fast & Furious 9 was due to production beginning on the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw, which features Johnson and Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious 9 is due to be released in May 2020.