Emma Stone breaks her shoulder in fall at Spice Girls gig

Emma Stone has reportedly broken her shoulder after falling at a recent Spice Girls gig.



The Oscar-winning actress was more than a little excited to get the chance to meet her idol Emma Bunton, and her bandmates Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner, at one of the group's Wembley Stadium reunion concerts earlier this month.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Emma was enjoying the girls' music from atop a pal's shoulders when she fell and hit her shoulder.



The injury, which Emma only reportedly realised the extent of when she went to the doctors several days later, means the star will have to wear a sling and rest for the next two months - sending her new Disney movie Cruella into crisis.



The Sun reports that Emma was due to start filming the live action prequel in the coming weeks but, because of the injury, the start date looks likely to be postponed.



"Emma relocated to the U.K. for the summer to throw her all into this movie - it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain," a source told the publication. "But she’s a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal’s shoulders while she was partying. She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it‘s actually broken.



"She’s gutted about such a serious injury. She needs to be in top physical condition for the role, which is active and involves running around after dogs."



Emma will star in the title role in 101 Dalmatians spin-off Cruella, alongside a star-studded cast which includes Emma Thompson.