Tom Hiddleston landed Loki role in Marvel movies 'almost by accident'

Tom Hiddleston landed his "life-changing" role as Loki in the Marvel movies "quite organically".

The British actor started out his career with appearances in West End theatre productions but came to wider attention when he landed the role of the villain in 2011's Thor.

Tom has gone on to reprise Loki for a string of other movies, including The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok, and in a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter, reflected on how it was his connection with Thor director Kenneth Branagh that secured him the gig.

"(Playing Loki) had a life-changing effect on me. It happened quite organically, almost by accident," he explained, before going on to reveal that he was actually spotted by the 58-year-old while performing in the theatre in London, and the pair embarked upon a working relationship together on a variety of projects before the Marvel film came about.

"(Kenneth) saw me in a Shakespeare production in a theatre in London, he then asked me to perform with him in the television series Wallander for the BBC," the 38-year-old continued. "We then did a Chekhov play in the West End, and then he cast me as Loki in the first Thor film."

It was confirmed back in November that Tom would be starring in a Loki series for Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney Plus.

And while fans had speculated about the star's appearance in the show following his character's death in Avengers: Infinity War, the actor refused to reveal any further details.

"I feel very fortunate that this character has connected with people," he stated, before teasing, "All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure ... but I can't explain why."